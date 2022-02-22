Lady golfers on par for a very big 2022

sport, local-sport,

As you would all be aware, Ladies Summer Competition has been disrupted due to program changes and inclement weather, resulting in the number of rounds available for play being substantially reduced. On this basis the Committee decision is to reduce the number of qualifying rounds to 3. This will enable many players to qualify and be eligible for the prize pool. There is only one more available day to play - tomorrow! The winners and place getters will be decided on your 3 best scores for the Competition. Only nine players have qualified so far with three or more rounds. The following ladies have played two rounds and need just one more to qualify for prizes! They are: Noela Hardman, Trish Miller, Lorraine Regan and Jacky Sheridan. Go for it! Presentation for the Summer Comp will be on Saturday 5th March. There have been some great rounds over summer, but none greater than Amber Roles with 51 points on Wednesday 19th January. Congratulations, Amber on a wonderful score! And on Saturday 12th February, Larraine Nicolls and her 16yo grandson won the Honor Oliver 4BBB with the great score of 44 pts. Well done! The Opening Days for competition are Wednesday 2nd March and Saturday 5th March. On Wednesday there is a 4BBB Aggregate and Saturday is a Single Stableford. Wednesday 9th will be a Single Stableford and Saturday 12th is a Stroke, being the first round of Golf NSW Medals. Let's hope for a great season. Good luck everyone! The Ladies Championships begin on Sunday 20th March. This is a Single Stroke event. A reminder to all the 2021 winners of silverware - please have it engraved and shining and return to the Ladies Room at the Golf Club! Ladies will have access to the 10th tee this year between 9.00, 9.07 and 9.14 am on a Wednesday. If not using the 10th tee, all ladies will hit off the first tee. On a Saturday the 10th tee will be used from 11.30 am to 12 15am. This matter will be kept under review. Members will be asked about when they want to have their winners' presentation ie weekly or monthly. Blue ribbon events to be held at Young this year will be the Inter-Association competition between the SWLGA and the Riverina Ladies Golf Association. Also, Young will host a 3 day ladies tournament for the South West Ladies Championships.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/65b72aff-7507-45b1-87ab-b45dea672879.jpeg/r0_152_480_423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg