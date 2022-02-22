Brody Smith wins the junior competition

sport, local-sport,

Saturday for the men was an individual stableford event sponsored by Mark and Joy McCormick. The winner was Brody Smith a junior player with 42 points. Simon Snedden was second with 39 points. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 17th and was won by Geoff Connelly. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Simon Snedden with 209 cm and on the 17th Steve Connelly with 183 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by James French. The Vinnies Pizza voucher was won by John Snodgrass. Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 60 players. The Championships are played over four rounds on two consecutive weekends concluding on Sunday 13th March. A discount rate of $70 is available if you pay for all four rounds in advance. The Wednesday Medley was won by Gavin Marshall with 40 points and he won 12 balls. Second was Ian Tierney with 37 points followed on 36 points by Robert Norton, Ben Norton and Wayne Hewson. Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 65 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Larry Marks with 20 points on a countback from Ron Thompson and Chris Keevil. Balls went down to 18 points and there were 15 players. On Sunday the Kyle McGovern Electrical medley was won by Richard Apps with 42 points. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 6th and the $30 jackpot was shared between Shaun Rolfe and Simon Murray. The Jackpot returns to $30 next week. There were 44 players. The Social Club played a 9 hole three club event that was won by John Sheather with 54 nett. In second was Paul Levett with 25 nett from Peter Whye with 29 nett. There were 17 players. The third round of the Young Tyrepower Business House competition saw a tie between Pro Hackers and Hilltops Heroes for the top spot. In second place was Tester Porter Services followed by Fruitbarn. The Pro Hackers are leaders overall by one point from Hilltops Heroes and Tester Porter Services. Full results are available on the Golf Club webpage.

