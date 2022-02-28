Feeling the pinch? Tips to reduce your spending

Story in partnership with Savvy.



With the current high CPI and the cost of living continuing to climb it's no surprise that many Australians are under financial pressure.



Even if you're gainfully employed the need to make earnings stretch a little further is being felt in households around the country.



With bills mounting it can be tempting to resort to popping more and more expenses on already over-stretched credit cards or using potentially risky 'buy now pay later' accounts. These can easily create a debt spiral and lead people into an even worse financial situation.



But there are some simple steps you can take now to rein in costs, get on top of debts and ease the pressure, says financial expert Bill Tsouvalas, the founder of Savvy.



"Financial stress is wide-spread," he said. "But beyond increasing your earnings there are easy actions you can take straight away to help you take more control over your spending."



Set yourself a budget

When life gets hectic there's often little time to actually sit down and focus on where the dollars are going. There are a range of tools available to help you easily track your incomings and outgoings so you have an accurate picture of your situation. It's easy to take the ostrich approach, but knowing exactly what you're up against is the first step towards smart financial management.



Consolidate debt

If you have outstanding debts one thing you can do is consider a debt consolidation loan. Multiple debts can be difficult to manage individually. A consolidation loan lets you pay off the multiple debts and then focus on servicing the one loan, with a cheaper rate and flexible repayment options.



"People might have a lot of different loans, or a credit card that they can't fully pay off each month, like a revolving door," said Mr Tsouvalas.



"A debt consolidation loan lets you draw a line under that with one loan with more competitive interest rates and fewer fees so you can save money, and better manage what you owe."



Review your mortgage

Home loan interest rates are at record lows but are predicted to rise in the future, so any move to reduce your current rate and get ahead on your payments now will help you be better prepared.



Review you current mortgage arrangement and speak to your lender about getting a possible better deal on your rate.



Or you might consider refinancing. Savvy allows you to quickly and easily compare some of the best offers available and find the lowest interest rate and most suitable loan for you.



Take stock of your insurance

Insurance - car, home, health - is one of those costs that we pay grudgingly but understand its importance. It's comforting to know that if the worst happens we're protected.



But often the renewal date sneaks up so quickly we're left with no time to carefully review the policy we're on and to make sure we're not paying more than we need to.



Health insurance is an example. If you haven't examined the details for a while you might find you're paying for benefits you don't need at your life stage.



Power up energy savings

High power bills have been a big worry for many households in past years but there is good news.



Recent data has shown that the price of electricity is the cheapest it's been in a decade. Unfortunately, many people aren't taking advantage of opportunities available and are still paying more than then they need to.



Ongoing analysis from St Vincent de Paul Society has revealed that the majority of customers were not on the most competitive deals in the market.

With a growing numbers of suppliers these days its worth exploring your options to see how much you could save.



One simple way to save on bills is by using the free, government-run website Energy Made Easy.

To find out more about how to take advantage of a debt consolidation loan or to lock in a more competitive home loan visit savvy.com.au



Story in partnership with Savvy.