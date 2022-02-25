news, local-news,

There was much joy when Wednesday morning coffees resumed at St John's church hall last week. Morning coffees are open to all from anywhere in the community. Casual visitors are always most welcome. "Attendances are still down, no doubt due to concern about Omicron and COVID-19 generally," organiserr of the morning coffees Dorthy Nash said. Mary Kearney, an accomplished local pianist, has come along to add much appreciated background music which is enjoyed by all. Steph Cooke, the Member for Cootamundra, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience was able to drop in for a few minutes. "I like being able to chat to local people and see how the community is functioning in these difficult COVID-19 times," Ms Cooke said. "When COVID restrictions are further eased we hope that people will feel comfortable coming to these happy morning coffees," Dorothy said. "In the meantime we must follow all restrictions in vogue at any time. "We will all feel more at ease when community events can proceed as they did before COVID." The morning teas run from 10am to around 11.30am on Wednesdays, they are held in St John's church hall in Cloete St, next to the Op shop and right opposite the police station. "Church services are held at 10am on Wednesday mornings with Holy Communion being celebrated," St John's Parish Rector Neil Percival said. "These services are open to all. "After, worshippers usually come over for a cuppa and a chat and meet other member of the community."

Morning teas return to St John's Anglican parish hall in Young