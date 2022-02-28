MLHD respond to local Emergency Department complaints, questions

news, local-news,

Murrumbidgee Local Health District have responded after a number of complaints were put forward in regards to presentations at the Young Hospital Emergency Department. A number of locals contacted the Young Witness claiming they had been turned away or unable to see a Doctor at the Local Health Service. One resident who came forward with a suspected arm injury claimed they were told to go to Wagga or Canberra if they wanted treatment. Another local said they needed to see a Doctor over the weekend for treatment but claimed they were told that their case did not warrant the duty doctor to be called. These are only two examples heard. When questioned over the complaints MLHD have said that there is an ED Doctor on site seven days a week along with Registered Nurses for locals who need urgent medical care. "Emergency departments across Murrumbidgee Local Health District play an important role in our communities, supporting our GPs by providing care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for urgent and non-urgent presentations," a MLHD spokesperson said. "Young District Hospital's Emergency Department is staffed with highly trained Registered Nurses who assess and triage patients. "There is a doctor onsite between 8am and 6pm, seven days a week, and rostered on-call for emergency presentations after hours. "Diagnostic services, including pathology and medical imaging, are also available seven days a week for emergency presentations." "MLHD urges local residents to present to the Hospital Emergency Department for urgent assessment and treatment," the spokesperson said. MLHD have stressed that there is a difference between what is considered to be 'urgent' and 'non-urgent' asking locals to self-assess before they present at the ED. "Just over half of the presentations to Young District Hospital between October 2020 and September 2021 were semi-urgent or non-urgent (Triage category 4 or 5)* that could be safely managed by our emergency trained registered nurses, with follow up from the patient's own GP," the MLHD spokesperson stated. "If you're not sure whether to go to emergency, Healthdirect Australia is a 24 hour advice line that can help you assess how urgent your situation is. Call 1800 022 222." MLHD has said they welcome feedback as an important way to improve local services. "All concerns raised are treated in confidence and thoroughly investigated and information is provided on the outcomes and actions undertaken," the spokesperson said. MLHD Feedback - 1800 043 159 or MLHD- Feedback@health.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/ac1c25d4-1330-400d-894d-8dac29326791.jpg/r196_0_1203_569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MLHD respond to local Emergency Department complaints, questions