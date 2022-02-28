news, local-news,

A total of 90 attendees representing their Lions Clubs were welcomed by Hilltops Mayor Margaret Roles who opened the 2022 Lions Club N4 District Convention. District Governor Ron Parry, immediate past district Governor Stuart Freudenstein along with Lions Club of Young members also welcomed visitors for a weekend of fellowship. Mayor Margaret Roles and Deputy Mayor Alison Foreman hosted a Civic Reception for invited official guests to begin the weekends programme, followed by an impressive Remembrance Ceremony at Arboretum Park, then the Meet and Greet. Saturday commenced with Young's Cadet Unit performing the Flag Ceremony with distinction followed by Hon Steph Cooke MP, Member for Cootamundra and Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience welcoming all guests to our region. Marnie Freeman delivered the Welcome to Country. A welcome surprise was Mayor Margaret Roles being inducted into the Lions family. Presentations followed through the day included keynote speaker Shane Fitzsimmons AO AFSM Commissioner of Resilience NSW, Kim Johnson speaking of Young's colourful early days, Darren Coldwell from Lions Hearing Dogs, Liz Obersteller presenting the latest information on diabetes, Zoe Peters who is the current Lions Youth of the Year national winner who talked of her journey. During the afternoon, John Muller OAM chaired a Q and A session on the challenges facing Lions Clubs and some suggested initiatives. A Dinner Dance followed, to celebrate our Club's 62 years of service to our community with a delicious meal and 1960s music performed by Platinum Duo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/1011ef6a-4f20-42ee-bd08-4cabf70bb257.jpg/r2_76_3108_1831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Young hosts District Lions Club convention over the weekend