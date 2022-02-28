news, local-news,

Local community groups have benefited from the care and generosity of the St John's Anglicare Op Shop. Once again St. John's Anglicare Op Shop has been able to support some important local community organisations. On Monday, February 7, a lovely morning tea was held for volunteers and invited guests to enjoy. This was followed by a cheque presentation to representatives from the Young Hospital Auxiliary, Young Riding for Disabled and Young Fundraising - MND. Other organisations such as Young Christian Education, Young Crisis Accommodation and Hilltops Community Hub will each receive a donation in the coming weeks. These donations of approximately $8,000 come directly from funds raised by our op shop. This is due to a dedicated small group of volunteers who work Monday's sorting clothes, cutting rags for sale and those who work in the shop from Tuesday to Friday each week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/b4511c96-484b-4d2e-b708-9a7c9cacb5d7.jpg/r0_36_747_458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

St John's support for local help groups