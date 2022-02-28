Young Garden Club are sew ready for 2022

news, local-news,

The 2021 Garden Club year was rather short due to the COVID 19 restrictions. However we managed to have a few meetings, some guest speakers and some very enjoyable outings. Guest speaker Ben Perryman among other things explained how to use "visual art" and colour combinations to enhance a garden. Jaymie and husband Joseph Paora delighted us with an array of many different indoor plants and explained how to care for each variety. Our own member Debbie Anne Bushby demonstrated step by step the method of successfully growing roses as well as other plants from cuttings. Trips and outings were few but most interesting. Early in the year members travelled to the "Rustic Maze Garden and Cafe". A home made lunch was enjoyed after which all wandered around the garden, then tackled the very unusual maze. Some members attended the Cootamundra Garden Club's Flower Show. The flower entries and arrangements in all categories were beautiful. Many well deserved prizes were awarded. Helenie Carmody the South West NSW Zone Co-ordinator, who had been invited as official guest opened the Show and presented the certificates to the winners. Another well attended outing was a dinner at Elliotz restaurant. The meals were enjoyed and a fund raising raffle was successful and added some fun. Members finished the year in late October with a combined meeting and a Christmas Celebration lunch at the Carmody's garden. Fortunately the weather was perfect. The food which was home cooked and supplied by all the members and made up of a large assortment of hot and cold delicious dishes. This year the Club's AGM took place on Wednesday the 2nd of February. The office bearers are as follows:- President. Joy Carter-Karajcic. Returned Vice President. Debbie Anne Bushby. Returned Secretary. Moya van Rijswijk. Returned Assistant Secretary. June Brien. Elected Treasurer. Sandra Smith. Returned Publicity Officer. Helenie Carmody. Returned Social Convenor. All members to share this responsibility Trade table. All members Supper organiser. All members The next meeting will be held on Wednesday the 2nd of March commencing at 7:00 pm. The venue is 27 Campbell Street. All are Most welcome to come and share gardening information and ideas in a friendly relaxed atmosphere as well as a delicious supper. For more information contact Secretary Moya on 0413 853 642 or Publicity Officer Helenie on 0427 710 77.

