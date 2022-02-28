Young Golf Club: French and Honeman take out 4BBB event

sport, local-sport,

Saturday for the men was a 4BBB sponsored by Grant Harding and Allan Moore. The winners were James French and Wayne Honeman with 44 points. Frank O'Young and Peter Ferguson were second with 42 points on a countback from John Connell and Greg Murray. An individual event was held in conjunction with the 4BBB and the winner was Don Cruickshank with 37 points. In second was Gavin Marshall with 34 points on a countback from Craig Gault. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 5th and it was not struck. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Robert Bush with 72 cm and on the 17th Rick Oliver with 420 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won as you have to be in the clubhouse at the time of the draw. The card draw now jackpots to 2 balls next week. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Ron Flynn and Allan Jones. Balls went down to 33 points on a countback in the individual event and there were 45 players. The annual 000 Emergency Services day was held on Friday and attracted a strong field of 116 players. The winning team was Nick Bush, Jake Veney, Zac Williams and Bailey Coombes with a score of 50 3/8. Runners up from Cowra were Ben Cook, Ben Houghton and Sam and Jacobe McNaught with 50 7/8. For the first time in 12 years the winning 000 organisation was the Ambulance team. Next Saturday Saturday 5th March is the first round of the Men's 2022Club Championships sponsored by the South West Slopes Credit Union. The Championships are played over four rounds on two consecutive weekends concluding on Sunday 13th March. A discount rate of $70 is available if you pay for all four rounds in advance. The Wednesday Medley was won by Jim Beath on a countback from Adrian Hanrahan with 40 points and he won 12 balls. Third was Don Cruickshank with 39 points on a countback from Terry Shipp. Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 78 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was not held due to the 000 event. On Sunday the Kyle McGovern Electrical medley was won by Grant Harding with 39 points. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 11th and the $30 jackpot was shared between Andrew Sabidussi and Brady Ashton (Forbes Golf Club). The Jackpot returns to $30 on the 20th March. There were 36 players. The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by John Sheather with 50 nett. In second was Bob Martin with 54 nett from Ross Manskie with 56 nett. There were 19 players. The fourth round of the Young Tyrepower Business House competition was won by the FTS Birdies. There was a tie for second place between Fruitbarn and Peter Arabin Constructions. There is now a three way share of the lead between The Pro Hackers, Hilltops Heroes and Tester Porter Services all on 37 points. Full results are available on the Golf Club webpage.

