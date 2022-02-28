3,600 active cases of COVID-19 in the MLHD

news, local-news,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has said there are currently 3,600 active cases of COVID-19 across the District bringing the total number of cases since 1 July 2021 to 27,993. "There are currently nine (9) COVID-19 patients in MLHD who are being cared for in hospital. One of these patients is in ICU," a MLHD spokesperson said. "Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Sunday 13 February 2022. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.8 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 80 per cent have received two doses." GET VACCINATED - POP-UPS AND BOOSTERS Anyone aged 5 and over can now have their COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses are now available for people aged 16 and over who had their second dose at least 3 months ago. :We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID 19," the MLHD spokesperson said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." COVID-19 vaccinations are available at GP's, Pharmacies and MLHD clinics. "We encourage everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder," the spokesperson said. UNWELL? GET TESTED! MLHD COVID-19 Testing Clinics are still open. "If you have any symptoms, you can come forward for a PCR test. PCR test results currently take around 48-72 hours to process," the spokesperson said. "You do not need PCR test if you have already returned a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)." To find your nearest COVID-19 testing clinic visit https://www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our services/covid-19-services/covid-19-testing-clinics Anyone who tests positive with a RAT must: For testing locations across the District go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/6a5c15b9-9fd4-41a2-9be1-65f85768cf99.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

3,600 active cases of COVID-19 in the MLHD