sport, local-sport,

Riverina's Laurie Daley Cup were almost the first side to get the better of Macarthur Wests Tigers but remain winless. The under 18s side have had a tough campaign so far, highlighted by a couple of tight losses. It was more of the same at Camden on Sunday as the Bulls couldn't quite get themselves over the line. The Bulls 10-8 at half-time but couldn't find the match winner after their rivals scored when they were short a player. Coach Ben Mott rued a lack of execution when presented with a number of opportunities. "We just couldn't come up with the play and were really feeling the scoreboard pressure," Mott said. "They just wanted to do it on every play and they were just desperate to do it. "He didn't take advantage (of the sin binning) at all, it was really heartbreaking as we couldn't hold the ball or build any momentum. "It's hard to take." Mott is now hoping they can cause an upset in their final game against Illawarra South Coast at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday. The Dragons are also undefeated after having a 0-all draw with the Tigers earlier this season. Mott believes it would be a real reward for their efforts throughout the competition. "They are a cracking bunch and they haven't stopped trying as this means a lot to them," he said. Meanwhile Riverina's Andrew Johns Cup side failed to back up after ending Central Coast's unbeaten run. Instead the youngest Bulls really struggled in the second half, conceding four tries to one to fall 34-16. The loss drops the Bulls down to seventh on the ladder and with a poor points differential will need plenty to go their way when they take on the undefeated Dragons in their final on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/b287d9b5-4dd1-4ad8-96a9-acb7a683a2bd.jpg/r0_111_2461_1501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg