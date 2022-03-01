sport, local-sport, blake micallef, ash bee, double, driver, winning, wagga, riverina paceway, movin on up

Young reinsman Blake Micallef enjoyed a driving double at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Micallef combined with his father David to ensure Ash Bee ($1.65) made a winning debut in The TAB App Maiden Pace (1740m). He enjoyed success again later in the day when Movin On Up ($2.20) took out the Ultimate Machete @ Tipperary Equine NR48 Pace (2270m) for trainer Gary Lang. Ash Bee, a half sister to Botany Bay Warrior, who raced without success later in the day, did not put a foot wrong as she led from start to finish in her debut. The four-year-old Hes Watching mare produced closing quarters of 28.2 seconds and 27.3 to score by 11 metres in a mile rate of 1:56.9. Movin On Up showed plenty of fight when returning to winning form later in the day. The five-year-old won twice in both November and December and dug deep to hold out Misskontiki by a head, in a mile rate of 1:57.6. Meantime, Im So Needy ($5.50) make it back-to-back wins at Wagga by upsetting $1.90 favourite Beach Memories by a short half head in the Village Jolt @ Lochend Stud NR 58 Pace (2270m). Trained by David Kennedy and driven by Jack Painting, the Marrar-owned mare charged late to grab Beach Memories right on the line. Goulburn visitor Im Bruce Almighty ($2.40) won the Club Menangle Country Series NR70 Heat (1740m) for trainer David Hewitt and driver Brad Hewitt. It was the six-year-old's first win since a heat of the Regional Championships last year.

Blake Micallef and father David combine for winning debut of Ash Bee at Riverina Paceway Matt Malone