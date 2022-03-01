An Olympic visitor at YHS

news, local-news,

Dual Olympian shooter Suzy Balogh was at Young High School on Tuesday to help local students to unlock their passion. Suzy was in Young as a part of the NSW Government's Olympics Unleashed program that sees Olympians visiting schools across the state and being encouraged to find their goals and passions. During her presentation at Young High School on Tuesday Suzy shared her own story of how she became a clay target shooter and how by following her passion she ended up competing in two Olympics. "I started clay target shooting when I was 10, cause I was allowed to then," Suzy said. "The reason I did it was cause Dad shot and my brother shot and my grandfather, so that's how I got into it." Suzy said that she originally wanted to play netball, however, due to family commitments she wasn't able to make it to all of the training sessions and her coach and teammates were not supportive of her over it leaving her miserable and unhappy. "I hated when I did get to train," Suzy said. "I got picked on and I had to do extra push-ups, all this type of stuff, so as much as I loved playing the sport, it wasn't really my passion. "Clay target shooting it was just me and my targets." Suzy said that when she first started to compete in State, National and International competitions she hid it from her friends and school. "I went through our high school having been on national teams and having won national championships and I hid that from everybody at the high school," Suzy said. "I hid it from my best friends, whenever we went away to championships I got Mum to write on the leave certificate that we were going on a family holiday, but I was heading off to Wagga or to Perth or something to attend national championships." Suzy said that she thought that her friends would think that it was uncool that she was clay target shooting, until the day she received an award at a school assembly when she was Year 12, she said that the reaction she got from students was overwhelming. "I couldn't believe that I had hidden something that I loved so much," Suzy said. "All my friends, my teachers, everyone...they were all cheering and excited. "After the assembly everyone wanted to come up and talk to me about how I started shooting, how to get into it, what type of gun do you use...it was pretty cool. "That's when I learned that if I really loved to do something and I was good at it and it's good for me that I should follow that passion." And follow that passion Suzy did. Suzy 'unleashed her passion' and went on to train and compete, even at one stage travelling up to four hours one way to train at an Olympic level facility. She won an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics where she overcame some serious odds to snatch victory from her competition. "In the Olympic final it was crazy windy," Suzy said. "I used to live in Orange and I had to travel four hours one way to an Olympic style clay target range cause there isn't one in this area. "I would have to travel four hours to Sydney to train and when I got there the weather would be hail, rain and windy, whatever the weather could throw at me, but because I had travelled so far I was not going to go home." There are very few Olympians who have to travel that distance to just be able to participate and train in their sport. "It was pretty tough going and I did that for 10 years," Suzy said. At the Athens Olympics the wind was so strong that a number of events had to be postponed, however clay target shooting still went ahead. Heading into the finals Suzy was concerned as she was still recovering from a back injury as well as the Chinese competitor having set a world record as well as having to contend with the wind. After a pep talk from her coach, Suzy was in the right mindset to face the final and qualified first for the finals. "When I hit my fourth last target the crowd went wild, like crazy, crazy wild," Suzy said. "That was when I looked at the board for the first time that day." Suzy realised she was in gold medal contention. Suzy recalled that she started to cry at the realisation before pulling it together to hit her final three targets. "It was a relief," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/f4e5e535-1f01-4abb-b82a-98e60e7a617e.JPG/r0_711_5120_3604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg