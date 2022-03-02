Meg swims 33km to raise money for sick children

news, local-news,

Local 25 year old Super Swim Champ Meg Johnson recently completed the Starlight Foundations Super Swim Challenge for Sick Children raising nearly $4000 for the Starlight Foundations Super Swim Challenge. Meg swam an amazing 660 laps of a 50 metre pool over the month of February and passing her goal of 32km by a km. Meg reached this goal also batting on through three sick days and finding a free lane in a very busy month of carnivals. When Young pool was too busy Meg would travel to Cootamundra and Harden to complete her laps. Meg herself knows what challenges are on a daily basis having the condition of Down's syndrome which can make other physical activity difficult and participation in mainstream sports almost impossible. Swimming has always been one sport and activity that Meg has been able to achieve and with a mindset of never give up she has outswam most "able bodied" people in this month's challenge. The original goal was to raise $500 but Meg surpassed this in the first day of the challenge with the community and her family and friends donating generously to see Meg achieve her goal Meg when asked why she wanted to do this said she wanted to swim as far as she could to help sick children feel better and that she certainly did. She said that she has enjoyed raising money and also swimming lots of laps every day and keeping count of the tally "Swimming makes me feel happy and relaxed and also I feel good and proud about helping sick children," Meg said. Meg would like to thank her Mum (the Wingman) family, friends and community members who supported her and donated to the fundraising. The Super Swim challenge is for all ages, all fitness levels, and at any location across Australia. Challengers can choose their own distance and fundraising goal, and can participate as an individual, or as part of a team. It's your challenge, so dive in your way Starlight's mission is 'to brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families.'

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/d39b99e4-9330-401e-aa2a-8b5b97fb3ca2.jpg/r114_0_1949_1037_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Meg swims 33km to raise money for sick children