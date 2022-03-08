Drawing the shot

sport, local-sport,

Three Championship games were completed during this week - a semi-final of the Mixed Pairs on Thursday afternoon and two games of Club Fours on Saturday afternoon. There were some very windy conditions on both days. The Mixed Pairs game saw Lisa and Russell Boyd playing Kathryn Betcher and Peter Watts. As to be expected at this stage of the competition the scores were close throughout the game and were level at 10-all after 12 ends and 11-all after 14 ends before being 16-all after the standard 21 ends. On the extra end Kathryn and Peter scored 2 shots to win 18-16, Kathryn and Peter will play Elsie and Neal Hines in the final. In one game of the Club Fours the team of Damien Miller, Darryle Miller, Jono Watson and David Quigley played Mick Manning, Scott Douglas, Steve Walsh and Colin Stokell. David's team completely dominated the scoring during the first half of the game to lead 21-1 and they went on to win 26-11. The second game saw John Cooper, Tony Ruhl, Geoff Holt and Peter Watts opposed to Colin Chapman, Rod Cummings, Colin Powell and George Somerville. After 6 ends George's team led 12-1 and after 14 ends they were in front 17-7. Peter's team then won 7 consecutive ends to take out the game 27-17. There were just 8 other players involved on Saturday afternoon. The highest margin was 8 shots for Andrew Hutchison and Alan Gall. The other winning team of Brian Christie and Joe Bargwanna had a 3 shot margin. The jackpot of $200 was won by David Quigley's team with their 15 shot margin. There were 22 players on the green on Thursday afternoon and once again there was one quite big margin when Andrew Hutchison and Joe Bargwanna won their game by 17 shots. In other games the winners and margins were Milan Brankovic and Ian Gailey (9 shots), Aldo Malvicino and Colin Chapman (3 shots), Carey Peters and Fred Thompson (1 shot) and Tony Foster, Tony Ruhl and Cliff Traynor (1 shot). There was no play in the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge on Wednesday night due to rain. Play on Thursday night saw a count back needed to decide the winners for the night when Kingsvale and Volleys 1 both finished on 14 points. The count back saw the vouchers go to the Kingsvale team. The Sunday Funday Bowls afternoon on Sunday saw just 6 teams entered. The only team to win both games, and therefore the winners for the afternoon, were Darryle and Damien Miller. During the weekend the Zone 8 Finals of the Champion of Club Champions Singles were played at Ariah Park. John Harriott who was the South Western District representative lost his two sectional games to Bruce Lack (Southern Slopes) 31-17 and Stephen Broad (Albury) 31-25. Stephen Broad won the section and in the final he defeated Tyson Woods (Riverina) 31-25. Good luck to Damien Miller and David Quigley who will be contesting the Champion of Club Champion Pairs at Ariah Park this weekend. Players are reminded to check the notice board for the details of three Bowls NSW events to be played in May - the Men's and Women's State Bowls Carnivals to be held 2nd- 6th May and the Over 40s Pairs qualifying events to be conducted 14th and 15th May. Due to renovations at the club there will be some changed conditions at the club for a few weeks. Players will be informed if there are any changes to the normal arrangements.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/64ea089a-c935-4350-bcde-8ab0ce5fc423.jpg/r0_135_768_569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg