Under 14s victorious in the Geoff Lawson Cup

sport, local-sport,

The Geoff Lawson Cup will once again be returning to Young after an amazing season from a local representative side. The Young Under 14 Rep cricket team has won the Geoff Lawson Cup going through undefeated this season and are now back to back winners for the first time. These are all 45 over games: Round 1 Young 4/138 (Josh Cameron 56, Jack Woods 21) def. Wagga White 9/136 (Caleb Schiller 3-18, Nicholas McRaye 2-17,Cal Hewitt 1/8 off 7). Round 2 Young 5/231 (Archie Gay 94, Will Rowan 39 def. South West 62 (Caleb Schiller 3-2, Dom Cusack 3-6). Round 3 Young 5/152 (Josh Cameron 79no, Jack Woods 30 def Griffith 7/150 (Hayden Platt 2/12, Ollie Burgess 1-12). Round 4 Young 201 (Josh Cameron 52, Joe Roberts 46 def Wagga Blue 114 (Hayden Platt 4-6, Jayden Steele 2 Direct hit run outs). Round 5 Young 1/83 (Josh Cameron 29no, Joe Roberts 25no) def. Southern 82 (Caleb Schiller 4-5, Dom Cusack 3 catches). Paul Cameron said that everyone is extremely happy with the fantastic season, especially with the run scores. "Young have had an outstanding season twice posting scores over 200 when batting first and successfully chasing scores of 83,136 and 150," Cameron said. Young also had the leading run scorer of the competition with Captain Josh Cameron scoring 251 runs at an average of 84. "Caleb Schiller was the leading wicket taker with 10 wickets at an average of 6.9 and proving catches win matches," Cameron said. "Dom Cusack was the leading fielder for the competition with 8 catches." Cameron said the side has shown time and time again their maturity on the field and are very deserving of all of the acknowledgement given the way they did the town proud. "Congratulations to this champion team, they have played with maturity beyond their years and deserve all there accolades,especially the way they represent Young when they are playing cricket both on and off the field," Cameron said. "Thanks also to Barb Cusack for scoring each week and Noah Platt for his enormous amounts of energy and enthusiasm to help us when we were short."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/be9ed779-df7e-4da6-97e0-c7ebb771f916.jpg/r0_136_4032_2414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Under 14s victorious in the Geoff Lawson Cup