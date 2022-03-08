Young Golf Club - Men's Golf

sport, local-sport,

Saturday was the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning March Monthly Medal and the first round of the South West Slopes Credit Unions Men's Championships. The medal winners were in A.Grade Craig Gault with 69 nett on a countback, B.Grade Mark Shipp with 68 nett and C.Grade Mathew Café with 66 nett. The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were in A.Grade Geoff Walker with 71, B.Grade Daryl Brown with 81 on a countback and C.Grade Jack Simpson with 87. The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were in A.Grade Andrew Miller with 23 putts, in B.Grade Daryl Brown with 25 putts and in C.Grade Andrew Aiken with 28 putts. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 16th and was won by Robert Norton on a card draw. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Jim Brewster with 141 cm and on the 17th Ben Dean with 335 cm. The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Brady LeStrange in A.Grade on the 3rd with 78 cm, B.Grade Mark Flanders on the 9th with 83 cm and Jack Simpson in C.Grade on the 15th with 485 cm. The NTP on the 16th was won by Geoff Walker with 485 cm. The best Junior scores were Eli Patterson 71 and Jack Nicolls 75. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw which had jackpotted to two balls was won by Brady LeStrange. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Cameron Hobbs, Michael Slater and Ron Flynn. Balls went down to 74 nett on a countback and there were 98 players. Sunday was the second round of the South West Slopes Credit Union Men's Championships. The winners were in A.Grade Steve Connelly with 69 nett on a countback, Sam Langford with 67 nett and C.Grade Mathew Café with 67 nett. The day was sponsored by Greg Murray, Peter Doherty and Jim Glasheen. The seeded draw can be found in the Bookings section of the Online App. There were 81 players. The Scratch Leaders in A.Grade are Geoff Walker 142, Rick Oliver 146, Steve Connelly 147, James French 152, Nick Bush 152. B.Grade - Peter Terry 166, Mark Shipp 168, Sam Langford 169, Daryl Brown 169. C.Grade - Jack Simpson 179, Brody Smith 183, Daryl Whinam 183, Mick Schulz 183, Don Cruickshank 183. Junior leaders- Brody Smith 183, Jack Nicolls 197. Nett Leaders - A Grade - Steve Connelly 137, Geoff Walker 138, Craig Gault 140 B Grade - Sam Langford 141, Peter Terry 142, Mark Shipp 142 C Grade - Mathew Cafe 132, Don Cruickshank 141, Jack Simpson 141 Next Saturday Saturday 12th March is the third round of the Men's 2022 Club Championships. The Championships conclude on Sunday 13th March. Saturday 19th March is the Tester Porter Services 4BBB. The following Saturday 26th March is a single stableford sponsored by G S Tiles and Floor Coverings. The Wednesday Medley was won by Jim Delahunty with 38 points and he won 14 balls. Second was Greg Murray with 36 points on a countback from Geoff Connelly and Spade McCormick. Balls went down to 27 points on a countback and there were 76 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Paul Levett with 22 points from Peter Sykes with 21 points. Wayne Hewson was third with 19 points and balls went down to 18 points. There were 11 players. The Kyle McGovern Electrical medley and The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole will return on Sunday 20th March after the completion of the Men's Championships. The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Paul Levett with 54 nett. In second was Ross Manskie with 55 nett from Murray Hanley with 59 nett. There were 17 players. The fifth round of the Young Tyrepower Business House competition was won by Fruitbarn. In second was Hilltops Heroes from Tester Porter Services. On the Leaderboard there is only a point between Hilltops Heroes, Tester Porter Services and the Pro Hackers. Full results are available on the Golf Club webpage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/c4d9e847-c4df-4bf9-ad3e-06d48a275686.jpeg/r0_724_2688_2243_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg