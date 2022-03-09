news, local-news,

A large contingent of locals have travelled to the flood affected areas of NSW over the past week to help with the recovery effort. From community groups, emergency organisations and individuals, locals have been digging deep to as the unprecedented flooding continues to batter the east coast of the state. NSW Rural Fire Service Young Brigade are among the large contingent who travelled up to help. "After a twelve hour trip, 888Km we arrived in Coffs Harbour to assist in a five day flood relief deployment," a spokesperson for the Young RFS said. The brigade travelled to Yamba to assist in the area. "Resupplying from NSW RFS South West Slopes Zone NSW RFS - Coffs Coast Team - Coffs and Bellingen Fire Control Centre. "Volunteers From Canobolas Zone NSW RFS and Cootamundra Rural Fire Brigade make up our strike team for the five days." Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has said a number of locals have contacted her offices to find out how they can be of assistance. "Over the past few days, my office has received enquiries from people asking how they can support communities currently being affected by flooding," Ms Cooke said. "Members of the public wanting to donate goods or financial support to help those impacted by flood events can now take advantage of the arrangements between the NSW Government and national non-for-profit GIVIT. Financial donations can also be made to the Red Cross flood appeal. "We have seen an enormous amount of generosity in recent years from the Cootamundra electorate, particularly through the 2019-2020 Black Summer bush fires, so I have no doubt our communities will once again band together to support those in need."

Locals travel to help those affected by floods on north coast