Mosquito spread virus alert for locals

Locals are being warned of a new disease being spread purely by mosquitoes that has already claimed the life of one NSW resident. Local pork producers and equine owners were warned of the possibility that Japanese Encephalitis could spread to the local area a few weeks ago, however NSW Health and Murrumbidgee Local Health District have said that it is now confirmed that there are cases in the state. On Wednesday NSW Health confirmed that one of three cases in the state had tragically passed away from the mosquito spread disease that has no known treatment. "NSW Health can confirm a man from the Griffith region who was aged in his 70s died in a Sydney hospital on February 13. Post-mortem testing subsequently found he had contracted the JE virus, which was confirmed Wednesday," a NSW Health statement read. Japanese Encephalitis does not affect the meat of the animal for consumption, but is passed by mosquitoes and spread through pigs and horses to humans. Local pork producers were quick to take action weeks ago, already putting extra precautions and methods in place to mitigate and reduce the spread of the disease. "There are now three known cases of JE in NSW residents, including two cases announced previously, a man and child, who are currently being cared for in Victorian hospitals," the NSW Health statement read. "Several more people in NSW are undergoing further testing for JE, and more cases are expected to be confirmed over the coming days and weeks." NSW Health is especially concerned as Japanese Encephalitis has not ever been known to be contracted in NSW, however confirmed cases have been located in horses in Wagga according to Equestrian NSW. "Locally acquired cases of JE have never previously been identified in NSW in animals or humans," the NSW Health statement said. " Since late February 2022, the JE virus has also been confirmed in samples from pig farms in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. "NSW Health is working closely with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the Commonwealth Department of Health and other state and territory agencies to determine the extent to which the virus is circulating." NSW Health stresses the only way locals are able to contract the disease is through mosquitoes. "The JE virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans. The virus cannot be transmitted between humans, and it cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products." Though there is no specific treatment there is a vaccine available that will be rolled out. "There is no specific treatment for JE, which can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases," NSW Health said. "NSW Health has procured JE vaccine and will continue to work with other jurisdictions to make vaccine available to at risk populations. "At this stage of the response, vaccination is being prioritised for workers on the affected pig farms and their family members living on-site. "As more vaccine becomes available in Australia further vaccination planning in NSW will be informed by the extent to which the virus is circulating, which communities may be most at risk from infection and advice from expert bodies, including the Communicable Diseases Network of Australia." NSW Health has said the best thing locals can do is protect themselves from mosquitoes. "The best thing people throughout the state can do to protect themselves and their families against JE is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites." Simple actions to avoid mosquitoes:

Mosquito spread virus alert for locals

Mosquito spread virus alert for locals