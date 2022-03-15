Men's championships finalised on Sunday

sport, local-sport,

Saturday was the third round of the Men's Championships. The winners were A Grade Billy Oliver with 67 nett, B Grade Daryl Brown with 70 nett and C Grade Mathew Café with 66 nett. The secret birdie hole was the 14th and was won by Wayne Honeman on a card draw. The NTP on the 7th was won by Swayde Honeman with 168cm and on the 17th Steve Connelly with 176cm. The 16th NTP was won by Ian Page with 401cm. The best Junior scores were Brody Smith with 73 nett followed by Eli Patterson with 74 nett. The vouchers were won by Gary Anderson, Steve Dewar and Ben Dean. Balls went down to 74 nett on a c/b and there were 80 players. Sunday was the final round of the Men's Championships. The winners in the daily event were A Grade Joel Shield with 69 nett, Swayde Honeman with 72 nett and C Grade Richard Apps with 66 nett. The NTP on the 7th was won by James French with 59cm and on the 17th Gary Anderson with 205cm. The 16th NTP was won by Dan Hampton (a visitor) with 130cm. The Vouchers were won by Rick Oliver, Dan Hampton and Aaron Moloney. There were 69 players. The 2022 Scratch 72 hole A Grade Champion for the 22nd time was Geoff Walker 284 from Steve Connelly with 300. The B Grade Champion was Peter Terry with 335 from Daryl Brown with 336. The C Grade Champion was Mick Schulz with 360 from Brody Smith with 363. The Nett 72 hole A Grade Champion was Craig Gault with 287 from Ian Page with 288. The Nett B Grade Champion was Sam Langford with 288 from Bailey Coombes with 295. The Nett C Grade Champion was Matthew Café with 272 from Jack Simpson with 288. The Junior Champion was Brody Smith with 363. The Young Golf Club would like to acknowledge the generous sponsors of our Men's Championships over the past number of years. We thank them for their support. Next Saturday 19th March is a 4BBB. The following Saturday 26th March is a single stableford. Saturday 2nd April is the April Monthly Medals and Medal of Medals. The Wednesday Medley was won by Swayde Honeman with 39 points and he won 10 balls. Second was Geoff Walker with 38 points from Mark Hawker on 37 points. Balls went down to 29 points and there were 54 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Col Miller with 22 points from Jim Delahunty with 19 points. Paul Levett was third with 18 points and balls went down to 16 points on a c/b. There were 17 players. The medley and secret birdie hole will return on next Sunday 20th March. The Social Club played a 14 hole event won by Jacko Anderson with 54 nett. In second was Peter Campbell with 57 nett on a c/b from Peter Hall. The sixth round of the Business House competition was won by Hilltops Heroes. In second was FTS Birdies from Peter Arabin Constructions and Tester Porter Services. On the Leaderboard Hilltops Heroes holds a three point advantage over Tester Porter Services with the Pro Hackers are a further three points behind.

