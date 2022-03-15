news, local-news,

Corrie Jarvis has taken out the 2022 Brian Hargraves Memorial Award with an amazing image. "Congratulations to this year's Brian Hargraves Memorial Award winner, Corrie Jarvis with his photograph titled 'Rendezvous'," Young Camera Club Publicity Officer Narelle Howard said. "Brian (Hargraves) was an earlier member of Camera Club. "Thank you also to our judge, Ray Bloor, who was a good friend of Brian's." This year Young Camera Club is looking forward to running its annual Cherry Festival Competition and Exhibition. Please watch out for their news updates for this event. The next meeting will be on Wed 16th March. For more information on Young Camera Club please ph Trevor on 0414 649 500.

Corrie wins memorial award