Art trail begins in Hilltops

Southern Tablelands Arts, Hilltops Arts Inc, Young Society of Artists Inc and Hilltops Council are excited to have been working collaboratively to present 'Off the Beaten Track', running from 9 March to 23 March 2022. "Off the Beaten Track will entice art and culture lovers and encourage Hilltop's residents to travel throughout the Hilltops region to meet local artists, musicians, and community groups," a spokesperson for the event said. "Over two weeks participating creatives, galleries, gardens and home studios will be open to the public. "This event will showcase Hilltops finest arts and cultural experiences. "Experience an array of delights from musical performances, to live model workshops, iconic Australian films free of charge, open galleries and studios, and historic buildings displaying all types of creative offerings." Some highlights include: "It's also an excellent chance to buy works of art directly from some of Hilltops most established and emerging makers such as Richard Taubman, Therese Crowe, La Reine Beal, Pam Heyes, Denise Scholz-Wulfing, Jeff Peady, Till Young, Joy Cornish, Victoria Anderson, Ben Perryman, Brian Allen, Tricia Wimpenny and more," the spokesperson said. The arts and cultural trail has been created to entice locals and visitors to get out and travel to various locations within the Hilltops region to experience unique, bespoke, local art and cultural experiences. Community groups are also featured in the program with events like "Silo Sounds" a musical performance by children from Murrumburrah Public School and Trinity Catholic Primary School. Each township is participating with events being held in Boorowa, Young and Harden as well as villages such as Jugiong, Murringo and Monteagle. Southern Cross Cinema will screen a movie program, the Farmers Markets is on, there is a Harmony Day Dinner and Dance presented by the Young and District Multicultural Association, St Patrick's Day Celtic Performance, 'Burrangong Gold' writing competition and much more. "This is a great way to explore the region and support our creatives," the spokesperson said. For more information and to find out what events are coming up check out the Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail online program at https://www.visithilltopsregion.com.au/hilltops-off-the-beaten-track-art-and-cultural-trail-2022/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/54ca6c4b-1948-43e2-a601-8283e2b34bb9.jpg/r144_0_2746_1470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Art trail begins in Hilltops