This is a commercial partnership with Vuly Play

A few years ago children's beds were limited as far as choices were concerned . There were bunk beds or a queen-sized bed shared by siblings.



Times have changed. Now your little one's beds aren't a smaller version of adult beds or just regular bunkers.

There are a myriad of options for your children's bed. From cartoon themes to superhero features, stylised and creatively designed.



There is no end to innovation and creativity when it comes to children's bed designs, and it can become a tough choice for parents to choose from.

Therefore, to make things easy, we have a top five types of children's beds to help all parents who may be doing some home improvement or simply stuck on choosing their children's beds.

1.Themed Bunk Bed

One of the first designs you may come across when shopping for children's beds is a themed bunk bed. From princess castles to Knight Rider fortresses - the designs and themes are never-ending. You can choose between colours and characters or buy a custom-made furniture piece that is just to your little one's liking.

You can accommodate the space in the room depending on which side or corner you would like to place the bed and how tall or far apart you would prefer the bunks. In addition to the bed style, you can include a staircase and even a slide on the side to come down from the upper bunk.

2.Teepee, Tent, Fortress, Den Bed

Whether you call it a teepee, a tent, a fortress, or a den bed, the bed's style is exceptionally cozy and comfortable. Not to mention your child would receive their very own premade fortress to play and sleep in. It contains transformable covers and can easily make your den bed into a fortress to play in.

You can even remove the covers if you want to sleep without an added layer on top. The whole vibe of the kids' bed is definitely cozy and chic, and it looks super adorable in a children's room with coordinating wallpapers and fixtures. For instance, you can get a forest-themed wallpaper to go with a camp side tent den bed.

3.Car Bed

You can never go wrong with a car bed for their children. Not only is it adequately sized and on point with usage, but you can also choose from a million different colors, themes, and characters to go with your car bed.

From different car characters from the Cars movie like Lightning McQueen to the infamous Bat Mobile - have your kid make the choice of the character, and you can accommodate accordingly. The best part about car beds is that premade car beds are the easiest to find, so you won't have to look around many furniture stores to find one. Depending on your requirement, you can get them in regular kids' sizes or single and queen sizes.

4.TreeHouse Bed

One of the unique designs in kids' beds is the treehouse bed. It is best to acquire space-saving furniture while remaining on point with a theme. It is fun, quirky, and true to its name as it is designed to look like a treehouse. However, the bed frame has to be elevated to look like it is perched upon a tree - you need to have a high ceiling in your kid's room to accommodate one easily. Otherwise, many elements come along with the bed, making it one of the unique choices in children's bed designs.

5.Loft Ceiling Bed

One more piece of space-saving furniture has to be the loft ceiling bed. Much like its name, the bed is bunked to a wall with a ladder to climb up and down, and the area underneath is free to use however you like. It is primarily suitable for individual rooms for kids as the idea is to save space, and siblings can't share it (otherwise, you can get the regular bunk bed). This style comes with with slides on the side to come down, desks underneath the bed to make a cozy study area, or storage space for storing school supplies and shoes, etc.

In Conclusion,

These are our top five types of beds for your children to make your choice super easy. Compare the styles and types depending on space, functionality, and practicality of usage.

Always remember to keep your children's choice in mind and allow them to help choose and enjoy a bed that they would enjoy until they outgrow it.