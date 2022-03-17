A busy time coming up at Indoor Bowls

sport, local-sport,

The Indoor Bowls Club held their first bi monthly meeting for 2022 Wednesday. 16 members attended. It was decided that we would invite other clubs including Leeton, Yenda and Goulburn to our Fun Day, as well as the Western Rivers Clubs. It will be held on July 3rd 2022, and there will not be an entry fee. The winners of the Club Vouchers were Libby Johnson and Lyn Penfold. The winners were Chris Wright and Libby Johnson with two wins and thirty five points. Runners up, winning two games and scoring twenty three points were Thelma Roberts, Eric Gluyas and Lyn Penfold. The club has received an invitation from Yenda Indoor Bowls to attend their open days on the weekend of 28th and 29th May. Names to be in by 14th May. Cootamundra will be hosting their Fun Day on June 19th 2022. Please place your name on the board if you will be attending

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/9034b653-149c-47cc-89ea-0cae22508b2b.jpg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg