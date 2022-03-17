A double win for Lindsay Sheather

sport, local-sport,

Tuesday's game was won by Lindsay Sheather with 28 points. Kay Jazzy second with 32 nett. Thursday's stroke event went to Nigell Willett, next best Max Hardman. Lindsay Sheather won Sunday's stableford event with 30 points, Thaden Davies was next with 27 points on a countback from Brian Wall. Brian Wall had two gobbles and Fred Hiskins and David Jazzy had one gobble each. David won the raffle. Sponsor of the week was BFC Building. On Sunday April 10 the John Gallop Memorial will be held. It will be a two person Ambrose with first, second, Bradmans, Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin for men, ladies and Juniors. There will be a barbecue lunch. Cost is $10 per player for the day. Hit off 9am. Memberships are now due, we would like to see all our members rejoin plus new members. Membership is $60 per year.

