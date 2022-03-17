news, local-news,

Young residents who would like to be more active are invited to attend the Tai Chi class on Thursdays at 9.00am. Class leader Val Weir was trained through the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) and Dr Paul Lam's Tai Chi for Health Institute, and has been running Tai Chi classes in Young since 2019. MLHD supports volunteers across a number of communities to provide low cost exercise opportunities to seniors. "Tai Chi is a great way to improve your balance and flexibility in a friendly, social setting," said Val. "No experience is necessary, everyone is welcome to come and join in." MLHD Health Promotion Officer, Barb Manwaring said that the program aims to improve access to safe physical activity, especially for older adults living in rural communities. "We know the importance of regular physical activity to maintain good health and this is a great chance for community members to take part in a low cost activity locally," said Barb. Sessions run weekly on Thursday at 9-10am at the dance studios at the rear of the Southern Cross Cinema (Services Club Carpark). Participants are asked to contribute a gold coin per session to assist with program running costs. For more information about the Tai Chi class in Young please contact Val Weir on 0400 925 918. For more information about physical activity classes provided by Murrumbidgee Local Health District please contact Barb Manwaring, Health Promotion Officer on 0429 638 323 or visit www.activeandhealthy.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/568cffe5-9f69-4cb3-b38e-f22759c892ce.jpg/r23_0_738_404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tai Chi makes a return to Young