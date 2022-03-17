news, local-news,

MLHD and NSW Health have confirmed that a seventh case of a mosquito virus, reported to be found in one of the local piggeries, has been recorded. NSW Health are stressing that the virus is only able to be passed through mosquito bites. "NSW Health is urging the community to stay vigilant and take precautions against mosquito bites after a seventh NSW resident has been confirmed to have Japanese encephalitis (JE)," a NSW Health spokesperson said. "The confirmed case is a woman aged in her 40s from the Berrigan area in the Riverina region." MLHD said the woman was treated in hospital but has since been discharged. "She was treated in hospital before being discharged and is continuing to recover in the community," a MLHD spokesperson said. The JE virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans. "The virus cannot be transmitted between humans, and it cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products," the NSW Health spokesperson said. According to NSW Health there is no specific treatment for JE, which can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases. "The best thing people throughout the state can do to protect themselves and their families against JE is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites," the spokesperson said. Simple actions that can be taken include: For further information on mosquito-borne disease and ways to protect yourself go to: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/jevirus

Seventh NSW patient tests positive to JE