Hilltops Council is calling for applications from community organisations who are seeking financial assistance or sponsorship from Council for the period to 30 June 2022. Financial Assistance Program: Fund 1 - Small Scale Infrastructure Fund To assist organisations to provide infrastructure for their community/sporting group. Council will fund up to a maximum of 50% of the cost of the infrastructure, to an upper limit of $5000. Fund 2 - General Fund for Community Financial Assistance This fund is designed to assist community groups and organisations to undertake special programs or events. Council will fund a maximum of up to 50% of the cost of the event or program. Sponsorship Program: Sponsorships will be considered for not-for-profit groups, organisations or individuals seeking to organise an event/activity within the Hilltops Local Government Area that has demonstrable benefit to the community. All applications and supporting information must be submitted to Council on the prescribed forms which are available on Council's website https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/services/hilltops-financial-assistance-and-sponsorship-programs/ and at Council offices by 12.00 pm Friday 22 April 2022. Applications received in October 2021 for round one of this program, which was delayed due to the Local Government Elections, will automatically be accepted into this round, however new applications are also welcomed. "The Hilltops Council Financial Assistance and Sponsorship Programs recognise the important contribution that community groups and organisations play in the development of our community," Hilltops Mayor Margaret Roles said. "The program acknowledges the groups that assist in building the social capital of our Hilltops,"

Hilltops Council financial assistance and sponsorship programs open for applications