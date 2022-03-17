news, local-news,

This Saturday the Lions Club of Young will be hosting an event as part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Trail with locals invited to come along and join in to support diabetes prevention. Murrumbidgee Local Health District has announced it is proud to support the community walk and it's message which kicks off from 8am on Saturday morning. Hosted by the Lions Club of Young and Australia, the annual event raises funds towards diabetes awareness, prevention and research, and involves community participation in a 5km walk around the town of Young. MLHD Diabetes Nurse Practitioner Liz Obersteller and Young Dietician Alissa Middleton will both be representing MLHD and are excited to participate in this years' event, offering a range of activities and resources about diabetes. "I am really wanting to engage the community with some fun facts about their diets and contributing factors to diabetes," Alisa said. "I will be hosting a guessing competition called 'The Nutrition is Right', so come on down. "It does not really matter how far you walk, it is just about the spirit of community involvement and raising awareness, being involved, getting active and moving together," Alissa said. People who are interested in lapping the map in Young may register Saturday 19 March from 8am at Anderson Park, Young. Entry is $5 with all funds raised supporting diabetes research, awareness and prevention.

Lapping the map for diabetes in Young