Young fuel prices mostly under the state average

With the rising of fuel costs across the state, country and world, it is no surprise that Young's petrol prices have also risen. According to experts in the know the reason for the increase in the fuel price is due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as well as actions taken against Russia by Western countries. With weekend sport, recreation and holidays, where is the cheapest place to fill up in Young this week? The Young Witness jumped on the Fuel Check website to find out. According to Fuel Check the average price for E10 in NSW as of Thursday lunchtime was $2.10 per litre, (it's hard to imagine prices being that high when you grew up knowing that 0.70 per litre was high), however, all of Young's local bowsers were all displaying lower than the state average (hard to believe when locals were paying well above the average for a long time), with one local retailer coming in lower than the others. As of 12pm on Thursday the Metro Young on Nasmyth Street was the cheapest local E10 retailer (before any discounts of course), charging motorists 194.9 cents per litre. The BP Young, Westside Petroleum, Caltex Woolies and the Caltex Roadhouse out on the Coota Road were all charging 209.9 cents per litre. So even if you were to get a discount at Woolies, say your 8 cents a litre off because you purchased something in store, you would still be paying more than if you drove around the corner to the Metro. Young locals really don't have it too bad at the moment compared to other places though. If you pulled off at the BP Runway in Mascot you would be slugged 220.9 cents per litre! The cheapest fuel in the state at the moment can be found in the flood ravaged region of Lismore where those recovering are only paying 177.9 a litre. Regionally (and third across the state) the cheapest E10, as usual, can be found at the Metro in Bethungra, so if you're heading to Wagga it might be best to fill up there on your way and top up on your way home. The story for Diesel users isn't quite as bleak with locals paying 213.9 cents per litre at the Metro in Young, 219.9 cents per litre at South West Fuels below the state average of 221.5, however it is a whopping 225.9 at the Caltex Roadhouse on the Coota Rd. Statewide the cheapest fuel can be found (of all places, and you would be forgiven for not knowing where it is) at Nevertire out near Warren in Western NSW where motorists are being charged 135.9 cents per litre for Diesel. Yes, you read that right, it is 90 cents a litre cheaper to purchase Diesel in Western NSW than on the Coota Rd in Young. Give a thought, however to all of those locals and people travelling either in caravans or trucks who are having to fill up at White Cliffs where they hold the record for the most expensive Diesel charging 245.9 cents per litre at the Outback Store. It's understandable it's expensive when you think about the cost of actually getting the fuel there so others can fuel up. Young's premium diesel charges are on par with the state average however with both the BP and Caltex Woolworths charging 221.9 cents per litre. If you're heading off on a trip this weekend, make sure to save yourself some change and jump onto the Fuel Check website when you plan your trip.

