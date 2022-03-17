Taylor's Plumbing take out Under 16s competition

sport, local-sport,

The Young Under 16 Taylor Plumbing & Gasfitting team are THE CHAMPIONS for the 2021/2022 season when they defeated the Cootamundra Kookaburras in a high scoring game at Gus Smith Oval. Plenty of gaps with Young having 9 players and Coota having 8. Young winning the toss sent their opposition in and got off to a good start with Caleb Schiller and Jack Woods bowling very economically and when Ethan Miller picked up an early wicket it was all Young. Oscar Roberts and Ollie Hall both than hit fifties in a 100 run partnership to put Coota back on top. Some late wickets to Tristan Steele and Josh Cameron restricted the Coota total to a solid and respectable 3/137 off there 25 overs. Oscar Taylor and Zubaeer Alam bowled and fielded extremely well. Chasing 5.48 runs per over Young lost a wicket on the first ball but it was all Brodie Steele who smashed a quick fire 50 off 34 balls in a player of the finals performance. He was well supported by Liam Miller who hit back to back fifties and Josh Cameron who finished unbeaten on 26. They chased the runs down with 5 overs to spare. Congratulations to this wonderful team, they all love their cricket and respect the game, well done on a great year.

