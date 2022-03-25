NSW Seniors Festival, reconnect

Dust off your fun clothes, grab your friends and get set to celebrate as the NSW Seniors Festival springs into action. Count on it, we have earned a bit fun, in fact bushels of the stuff, because it has been a dreary time to now. Now in its 64th year, the festival will run from March 25 to April 3 with the theme It's Time to Reconnect. So no looking back for seniors, as you are being invited to try something new, visit interesting places, dance, sing and generally have a wow of a time at hundreds of free and discounted events and activities running across the state. There's also a range of online experiences. As always, the hottest ticket in town is to the Premier's Gala Concerts at the Aware Super Theatre, International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, on March 30 and 31. If you missed out on tickets, and don't despair if you did because you're in the majority, you'll also be able to watch the event via livestream from the comfort of your home on March 30 at 2.45pm. Audiences and those tuning in will be treated to an absolute feast of entertainment from some of Australia's best musical entertainers, including Phil Burton of Human Nature, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds. Running alongside the gala concerts will be the NSW Seniors Festival Expo. The ICC will be a hive of activity, with more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest in travel, lifestyle, health, services and more. Expo-goers can also look forward to games, giveaways, expert advice - and lashings of fun. The expo runs from 9am-5pm on March 30 and 9am-3pm March 31. Entry is free. And if you can't make it, you can attend online. Expert exhibitors will deliver virtual workshops on nutrition, yoga and fitness, finance, home organising and more. A livestream showcasing performances from the expo stage will also be available. Register for the online expo at www.expo.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au Don't miss out: Want to find an activity near you? Go to www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au and look for Find an Activity under the Events tab.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nyJNdbYwrvs4ar4apYrpG8/1c9fa3ec-e6d3-42f3-b90f-b13eb024ee22.jpg/r0_124_3000_1819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

It's time of reconnect this NSW Seniors Festival

CONNECTIONS: For a bright spot in your life, take the chance to go out and enjoy yourself at all the events and shows during Seniors Week. Photos: Supplied Dust off your fun clothes, grab your friends and get set to celebrate as the NSW Seniors Festival springs into action. Count on it, we have earned a bit fun, in fact bushels of the stuff, because it has been a dreary time to now. Now in its 64th year, the festival will run from March 25 to April 3 with the theme It's Time to Reconnect.

So no looking back for seniors, as you are being invited to try something new, visit interesting places, dance, sing and generally have a wow of a time at hundreds of free and discounted events and activities running across the state. There's also a range of online experiences. As always, the hottest ticket in town is to the Premier's Gala Concerts at the Aware Super Theatre, International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, on March 30 and 31. If you missed out on tickets, and don't despair if you did because you're in the majority, you'll also be able to watch the event via livestream from the comfort of your home on March 30 at 2.45pm. Register at events.humanitix.com. Search 2022 Premier's Gala Concerts Live Stream. FUN: Seniors Festival offers so much to see and do. From the Comedy Festival to a Harbour Cruise, free music to fun in the library near you, it's all happening. Audiences and those tuning in will be treated to an absolute feast of entertainment from some of Australia's best musical entertainers, including Phil Burton of Human Nature, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds.

Running alongside the gala concerts will be the NSW Seniors Festival Expo. The ICC will be a hive of activity, with more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest in travel, lifestyle, health, services and more. Expo-goers can also look forward to games, giveaways, expert advice - and lashings of fun. The expo runs from 9am-5pm on March 30 and 9am-3pm March 31. Entry is free. And if you can't make it, you can attend online. Expert exhibitors will deliver virtual workshops on nutrition, yoga and fitness, finance, home organising and more.

A livestream showcasing performances from the expo stage will also be available. Register for the online expo at www.expo.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au Don't miss out: Want to find an activity near you? Go to www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au and look for Find an Activity under the Events tab. SHARE