Education Minister announces more RATs for schools

news, local-news,

The NSW Government has announced more Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) will be supplied to local schools in response to rising cases in schools. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell made the announcement on Wednesday that more rapid antigen tests will be supplied to teachers and students as well as flexible school based measures to be rolled out to allow schools to continue to operate through increased COVID-19 impacts. Ms Mitchell said the changes have been outlined in the updated COVID-smart school guidelines released this week after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community. According to Ms Mitchell the temporary measures have been put in place until at least the end of Term 1 on Friday April 8. "A multipack of at least five RATs will be available for students and teachers at every school as needed to use when symptomatic because we know rapid antigen testing is an effective measure in mitigating the spread of COVID-19," Ms Mitchell said. "Additional tests will also be provided for early childhood educators and staff." Ms Mitchell also went on to say that where a community is experiencing an increase in COVID cases, the Department may direct the local school to adopt additional proportionate measures for a short period of time, such as requiring staff, adult visitors or high school students to wear masks indoors, or moving assemblies or large gatherings outdoors. "These tailored measures will support the continuity of face-to-face learning and help to protect students and staff by reducing in-school transmission of COVID-19," Ms Mitchell said. "With a significant proportion of new cases being school aged children, it is important that we all do our part to help schools remain operational by staying home if you're sick and test if you're experiencing any symptoms or are a close contact." Ms Mitchell believes it is prudent that the guidelines continue to be reviewed an adjusted as the situation with the pandemic does to allow children the best opportunity to learn. "It is prudent that we continue to review and adjust our settings to deal with the challenges we will face throughout the school year to ensure students continue to receive face-to-face learning," Ms Mitchell said. Details of the COVID-Smart school settings are available on the NSW Department of Education website: https://education.nsw.gov.au/covid-19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/80358928-d4b0-4a21-9a9e-5f07cb6060f3.jpg/r0_54_800_506_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Education Minister announces more RATs for schools