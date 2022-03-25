Locals encouraged to study for in-demand jobs

news, local-news,

Locals are being encouraged to study with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke revealing the most in-demand jobs in the electorate. Ms Cooke is encouraging constituents to 'ready themselves for the jobs boom' by equipping themselves with skills and training through TAFE NSW. According to Ms Cooke the face of the region's jobs market is changing, with early childhood educators expected to be the fastest-growing occupation over the next three years, climbing by 14.3 per cent. "We need a workforce that will continue to underpin NSW as the nation's leading economy, and the strongest workforce which is one that's continually learning, upskilling, and keeping up-to-date with new technologies," Ms Cooke said. "TAFE NSW is helping people get the practical skills and knowledge they need for local jobs, to help turbocharge our region's economy now and into the future." According to Ms Cooke other occupations expected to see rapid growth locally are teacher's aides (11.6 per cent), beauty therapists (11 per cent), miners (10.7 per cent), and kitchenhands (10 per cent). Nadine Walker from Cowra is one local who studied for and utilised a TAFE NSW qualification. The 40-year-old mum completed a Certificate III in Beauty Services and a Certificate III in Nail Technology and now works at Eye Spy Beauty in Cowra. Ms Walker said she enjoyed her time studying at TAFE NSW and working in the beauty industry, and now plans to complete a Diploma of Beauty Therapy to further enhance her skills. "I'm so glad that I took a chance and followed my dreams," Ms Walker said. "I absolutely love my job and feel so privileged my boss gave me the opportunity of a lifetime." "I would certainly encourage others to study at TAFE NSW as it was a wonderful learning environment." According to Ms Walker being able to learn physically and in person was what pushed her to do well. "Being hands-on and having quality face-to-face support really encouraged me to succeed," she said. "TAFE NSW training changes lives and mine is a good story and lesson to learn from." For more information about TAFE NSW courses, phone 13 16 01 or visit www.tafensw.edu.au.

Locals encouraged to study for in-demand jobs