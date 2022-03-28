Men's Golf: Ian Page takes Saturday by one point

sport, local-sport,

Saturday was a single stableford sponsored by GS Tiles and Floor Coverings. The winner was Ian Page with 41 points from Gary Anderson on 40 points. Laurie Brown was third with 38 points on a countback from Andrew Aiken. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 15th and was won by Phillip Oliver on a card draw. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Steve Smith with 168 cm and Steve also won the 17th with 249 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw jackpot was not won and jackpots to two golf balls. The Vinnies Pizza voucher was won by Mick Slater. Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 54 players. Results from Round 1 in the B Grade matchplay saw Daryl Brown defeat Jim Glasheen 3/2, Ben Norton received a forfeit from Peter Terry. In C Grade Richard Apps defeated Peter Broekman 5/3, Col Miller defeated Brodie Smith 2/1 and Jack Simpson defeated Darcy Whinam 3/1. Next Saturday April 2 is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning April Monthly Medals and Medal of Medals. The following Saturday 9th April is the Brian Gales Memorial 4BBB sponsored the Keevil and Gales families. Saturday April 16 is Easter Eggs Extravanza single stableford sponsored by Big W. The Wednesday Medley was won by Terry Shipp with 39 points and he won 8 balls. Second was Mark Flynn with 37 points on a countback from Greg Broderick and Tom Mueller. Balls went down to 31 points and there were 49 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by John R. Barton with 19 points on a countback from Ron Flynn. Next were Paul Levett and Wayne Hewson on 18 points. Balls went to 18 points and there were 9 players. On Sunday the Kyle McGovern Electrical medley was won by Darcy Whinam with 40 points. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 11th and was not struck. The jackpot next week will be $90. There were 10 players. The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Ron Flynn with 52 nett. In second was Brett Scelly with 53 nett on a countback from Julie Lillingston. There were 15 players. The eighth round of the Young Tyrepower Business House competition was won by YTP Black'ards from FTS Birdies and third was the Hennessy Hopefulls. On the Leaderboard its Tester Porter Services on 75 points from Hilltop Heroes on 74 points and FTS Birdies with 73 points. There are two rounds to go.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/1e8ebe60-fa20-413e-ab85-1204525ec89d.jpeg/r0_296_2683_1812_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg