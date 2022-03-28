Hospital Auxiliary purchase a wonderful service for Young

news, local-news,

Young Hospital Auxiliary executives Janice Ward and Lyn Freudenstein were thrilled to be able to see the new 'Luckie Ultrasound' at the Hospital. Young Hospital Auxiliary president Janice Ward said the machine is such a wonderful gift to the district, and they are so thankful to the late Mrs Betty Luckie because this valuable purchase would not have been possible without her bequest to the Auxiliary to purchase equipment for the Young Hospital. "Not only do we have this fabulous new Philips Epiq ultrasound unit, but we also have a new Sonographer, Alyce Goode who has transferred here from Victoria," Janice said. "She and Chief Radiographer/Sonographer Leanne Robinson, enable the Hospital to supply a wonderful service to the district covering a wide range of ultrasound examinations from Obstetric and General services through to Vascular and Musculoskeletal ultrasounds." According to Janice the addition of the 'Luckie Ultrasound' and new staff allows up to 60 Bulk-billed Ultrasound services per week. "Don't forget that you can present request forms made out to other places for any of these services and receive them at our Medical Imaging Department," Janice said. In addition to the "Luckie Ultrasound" the Hospital Auxiliary has also previously donated two ergonomically approved ultrasound beds for the Radiology Department (one in 2012 and the second in 2020). "It is hard to imagine what the hospital would be like without the dedicated work of the Auxiliary and the support and generosity of the community," Janice said. "Over the past four financial years we have gifted equipment worth $300,000 to the Hospital!" The Auxiliary is always looking for new members who will be made very welcome. Their next meeting will be held on Thursday April 13 at 10.30am at the Young Services Club, and are hoping to start fund-raising events again shortly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/83ee0289-5bd1-40f0-a764-340a546675d7.jpg/r10_582_4022_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hospital Auxiliary purchase a wonderful service for Young