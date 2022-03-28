Nurses and midwives to strike again, seeking staffing ratios
Local nurses and midwives in Young have a decision pending on if they plan to walk of the job for 24-hours on Thursday March 31 due to ongoing staffing issues.
Staff in Harden have confirmed they will be taking industrial action.
According to the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association the NSW government has failed to address the ongoing staffing crisis inside public hospitals, or commit to further talks on workplace improvements, since an initial strike almost six weeks ago, leading to the latest announcement.
On Monday morning a decision was still pending on if staff at the Young District Hospital would join the majority of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in taking action.
A majority of NSWNMA public sector branches last week voted in favour of a second statewide strike or work bans, and will hold public rallies to highlight the ongoing short staffing, workloads and patient safety concerns.
NSWNMA General Secretary, Brett Holmes, said nurses and midwives were deeply distressed by the government's refusal to acknowledge the public health system crisis.
"In the past five weeks there have been multiple 'code yellow' incidents across the state, which signals an internal staffing emergency inside a health facility," Mr Holmes said.
"These are becoming more frequent across metropolitan and regional sites because of the staffing issues.
"We've had ongoing reports of nurses and midwives working double shifts and increased amounts of overtime, gaps in staffing rosters going unfilled for weeks, vacant positions being left unfilled for months, as well as daily text messages begging staff to pick up extra shifts.
"Our members are scathing of the government's unwillingness to continue an open dialogue with us about their claim for shift by shift nurse-to-patient ratios, improved maternity staffing and a modest pay rise."
The NSWNMA said it has had no offer from the government since meeting with the NSW Premier on February 21.
NSWNMA Assistant General Secretary Shaye Candish said unless the government agreed to a meaningful dialogue on safe staffing ratios and recognised how much Queensland and Victoria had benefited since introducing ratios, more staff would continue to leave NSW.
"This is a problem of the government's own making. We've now got a situation where more and more experienced nurses and midwives are choosing to retire early, scaling back availability for shift work or leaving the profession all together," said Ms Candish.
"During their statewide strike last month, members described exactly what it's like working in our health system, and not because of the pandemic's upheaval, but how the situation has deteriorated further.
"The government cannot keep its head in the sand and ignore the serious issues raised by its clinical nursing and midwifery workforce - the staff who are obligated to speak up when professional standards aren't met, and patient safety is compromised."
The NSWNMA has said during the strike action on Thursday, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
On Friday afternoon the NSWNMA reappeared in the NSW Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) for a dispute filed by the Ministry of Health. At the Ministry's request, the IRC has made new orders against the NSWNMA.
The orders read:
A. Pursuant to s.137 of the Industrial Relations Act 1996 the commission makes the following orders:
- The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association ("the Association"), its officers, employees, agents and its members employed in NSW Health entities, are hearby ordered to immediately cease organising and refrain from taking industrial action by those employees engaged under the Public Health System Nurses' and Midwaves' (State) Award 2021 at NSW Health being the planned strike/s on 31 March 2022.
- The Association, its officers, employees and agents, and members must not induce, advise, authorise, support, encourage, direct, aid or abet members of the Association to organise or take industrial action contrary to order A1.
- These orders take effect immediately and shall remain in force until 4.00pm on Monday 2 May 2022 or until further order of the Commission.
B. Pursuant to ss.136(1) of the Industrial Relations Act, the Commission makes the following directions:
- The Association shall by no later than 12pm on 28 March 2022 issue a public statement which retracts and revokes its direction and/or recommendation to members to strike on 31 March 2022.
- The Association must immediately take all reasonable steps to discourage and prevent its members employed in NSW Health entities from taking industrial action contrary to Order A1 and must thereafter continue to take such steps whilst these orders remain in effect.
- Without limiting the steps required to be taken by direction 2, the Association must take the following steps by 5pm on 25 March 2022:
- a) remove any reference to the strike to occur on 31 March 2022 from its website, social media accounts or any documents linked to its website or social media.
- b) publish in a prominent position on its website, the Association's Facebook and other social media pages, Order A1 and a direction to members that they comply with these orders and not take industrial action on 31 March 2022.
- c) send by email and mobile telephone message to all members a link to Order A1 and a direction to comply with those orders and not take industrial action on 31 March 2022.
- The Association must, by no later than 5.00pm on 28 March 2022, provide or cause to be provided a copy of Orders A1, A2 and A3 above to Association representatives employed by the Notifier, all members of the Association Executive and all members of the Association Council.
- The Association must advise the Notifier's legal representative in writing by 5.00pm on 28 March 2022 of the steps taken to comply with Directions B1, B2, B3 and B4 above, including the form of communications, and if written, a copy of any communications, and the further steps it intends to take (if any) to comply with Directions B1, B2, B3 and B4 in respect of any relevant member who, by that time, ha not been notified.