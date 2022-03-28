news, local-news,

The Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP), in conjunction with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) and the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) are bringing the Rural Wellbeing Roadshow to Young in April. The roadshow brings together a series of local health and wellbeing service providers to provide information about how to access services, how to enhance health and how locals can be the best version of themselves. The event is free and afternoon tea and refreshments will be provided for those in attendance to enjoy. Monday April 4, 1-3pm - Stress Management - Faith Rogers and Aimee Makeham, Men's Health - David Kerley. Monday April 11, 1-3pm - Women's health - Veronica Ward, Peri-natal Mental Health - Keryl De Haan. Tuesday April 19, 1-3pm - Youth/Child and Adolescent Mental Health - Kathleen Manning, Diabetes Education - Maree Archer. Tuesday April 26 - 1-3pm - Integrated care - Mid Battye, Aged Care - Joy Howell. Registration is essential so be sure to jump online and visit eventbrite.com.au.

Rural Wellbeing Roadshow to stop off in Young