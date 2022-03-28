news, local-news,

The Hilltops Seniors Expo will be on this Thursday March 31 between 9am and 12pm at the Young Town Hall. Locals are invited to come along and connect with Hilltops Community Service providers and much more. Expo stall holders provide services, education and entertainment for people aged 60 and over. Morning tea will be provided. This event will be conducted in a COVID safe manner, please be sure to register to attend. The Community Transport Bus will be available from Boorowa and Harden Libraries for residents wishing to attend from those communities. The bus will pick up from Boorowa and Harden Libraries at 8.30am. Registration is essential please visit eventbrite or go to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/hilltops-seniors-expo-re-connect-community-tickets-267230853677?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/546b5fad-6e22-4633-95d6-40101d0a362d.jpg/r0_0_1448_818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hilltops Seniors Expo on this Thursday