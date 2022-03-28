news, local-news,

Hilltops Council wishes to advise local motorists to slow down in Young with the 50 km/h speed limit being extended on Milvale Road from this week. A Transport for NSW spokesperson said that Transport for NSW recently carried out a review of the speed limit on Milvale Road to improve safety at the request of Hilltops Council. "A review was carried out that assessed a number of factors, including crash history, road geometry, road usage, adjacent development, traffic mix, traffic volumes and the number of access points," the spokesperson said. "The review recommended extending the existing 50 km/h speed zone on Milvale Road west from the change point at Wickham Lane for a distance of 790 metres, to 50 metres west of Browns Lane. "The extension of the speed limit will provide a safer road for all road users, in particular for those using the nearby rest area and truck decoupling bay, reducing the likelihood of crashes. It will add a minimal increase to journey times." The extension of the 50 km/h speed limit on Milvale Road will be put in place the week starting Monday 21 March, weather permitting. Signs will be in place to advise motorists of the changed traffic conditions. Motorists are asked to keep an eye out for the changes and follow the directions of signs. Members of the community can sign up at the Safer Roads NSW website to receive updates about changes to permanent speed limits in their nominated area and to have a say on speed limits. For more information, visit https://www.saferroadsnsw.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/340432d0-e8fd-4630-ad1a-b7e67ee0869b.jpg/r3_112_1364_881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Slower speed limit extended on Milvale Rd from this week