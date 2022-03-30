U11s come home with win

sport, local-sport,

The Young Junior Rugby League Cherrypickers kicked off their season last weekend with four teams heading to Goulburn to participant in the 2022 Life members Carnival at Carr-Convoy Fields. Our U9 and U10 teams took to the field on Saturday with our U11 and U13 teams taking the field on Sunday. The U9s, coached by Dale Prindable played 3 outstanding games of rugby league especially with only one training session before the carnival as a last-minute spot opening up and allowing the team to take part. The side played and defended outstandingly, making big runs, and working awesome as a team. Try scorers for the games were Henry Aiken, Jamaine Christian, Ollie Harden and Clayton Morris. Their first game saw the team draw against Goulburn Maroon 12-12, which was followed by a loss against the Gungahlin Bulls Red 8-0. The team bounced back for their final game taking the win over Goulburn White 16-12. The U10s, coached by Scott Duncan had a fantastic day with the team consisting of Jai Jasprizza, Angus Davis, Archie Taylor, Jerakye Ballard, Jesse Gault, Fletcher Manglesdorf, Toby Reynolds, Braxdyn Cross, Bentley Quinn and Isaac Duncan, showing great display of skill and sportsmanship. Not having any players on the bench and being one player short in each game didn't hold the boys back defeating Queanbeyan Blue 32-0 in their first run on the turf for 2022. The second game saw some terrific teamwork and ball skills with young defeating Yass 24-12. The third game saw even more teamwork, hard tackles and fancy footwork with the boys defeating Belconnen 16-4. A highlight to the day was that each player on the team scored at least one try! After a short break and a chat with coach Scott and Craig, the boys headed nervously into their first ever final. Playing a very large domineering team like Campbelltown didn't prove easy, but the pickers held their heads and defended well throughout what seemed to be a very long and tough game. Physically outweighed by a much larger side, the pickers went down 16-4. The team should be commended on how well they played over the day. The Under 11's, coached by Greg Anderson hit the ground running and with a strong team of 15, allowing for good rotation, the boys went in hard and fast and took away the win against Gungahlin Bulls Yellow. After a short break they took the field in their second game and with determination took out the win against Goulburn White. For their third game they took Queanbeyan Blues White and took out the win to make it a trifecta and taking them straight into the semi-finals. With the end in sight and with drive and passion the boys took out the semi-finals and headed into the Grand Finals. The boys started out strong scoring the first try but a few errors saw the opposition take the ball and score, but after regrouping and taking the opportunity of some fumbles from the opposition the boys took charge and tightened up their game. Making their voices heard and their presence known the Under 11's came away as Grandfinal winners. The Under 13's, coached by Phil Coddington had three pool games with the first being against Tuggeranong buffaloes which saw them come away with a good win 24-4. Their second game was against Campbelltown, which saw them go down in a very physical game 20-4. They quickly bounced back grabbing a semi-final spot with a 12-0 win over Belconnen. This lead then to a rematch with Campbelltown, a great game of footy which saw the score at 4-4 at half time before two late tries in the second half cementing the win for Campbelltown. The boys showed plenty of grit and great some sportsmanship during a long day of footy! All teams should be commended on their dedication and efforts over the weekend. Young Junior Cherrypickers will be hosting Goulburn Junior Stockmen this Saturday at Keith Cullen Oval, for our first trial game of the year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/463297cd-ccee-4b48-ba11-e48a6834cdfe.jpg/r0_104_1125_740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

U11s come home with win