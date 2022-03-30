What makes Sydney the ideal holiday destination?

recommended, sponsored-content-and-magazines, Sydney holiday deals

This is branded content. With international travel rapidly becoming a more viable option for families across Australia, many of us may already have our first holidays post-COVID in the works. You may be planning a camping trip to detox two years of suburban life, or you may potentially be gearing up to cross the ocean and escape to another corner of the world that you couldn't imagine finding yourself in only two years prior. If you haven't fleshed out your first holiday plans, however, our travel experts may have a suggestion for you: Sydney, New South Wales. Sydney has woken up with a bang following many months of lockdowns, and tourists who choose to visit this coastal cityscape will have plenty of enriching things to see and do to help them commence on their own lockdown detox. We'll be breaking down just what makes Sydney one of Australia's most ideal vacation spots below. If you've been able to book accommodation overlooking the harbour, like the Sofitel Darling Harbour, then chances are you may be able to see all the fantastic places you'd like to visit right from your window. Sydney Harbour is filled with an eclectic array of attractions, including Taronga Zoo Sydney on its north side, and Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium just across from the pedestrian-friendly, heritage-listed Pyrmont Bridge. Pyrmont Bridge isn't the only heritage-listed site you can explore in Sydney's city centre however. Some of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions can be found in and out of the burroughs that skirt the edges of Sydney Harbour, meaning that you can quite honestly spend your entire trip overlooking the waterfront and still be doing a different activity every day. Head to the many swimming spots or parklands that occupy the harbour's expansive waterfront for an afternoon swim or a picnic, or head into the city to all of Sydney's iconic heritage-listed buildings and urban environments, like the Strand Arcade. And of course, if you haven't had a trip to Sydney before, you cannot miss a trip to the breath-taking Sydney Opera House or an experience to get up close to the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge. Book yourselves a climb of the Bridge, or even a ferry trip to take you below its monumental archways. Just be sure to snap many photos along the way! A trip to Sydney would truly be incomplete without a day or two at the region's world-renowned Bondi Beach. A popular location for surf competitions and world-class surfers from across the globe, Bondi also happens to be the closest beach to Sydney's city centre as well as being Sydney's largest south-facing beach, hence its signature ripper waves. If you're not looking to catch some waves, however, or you don't particularly want to navigate the crowds at Bondi, then rest assured there are a plethora of other beaches and swim spots that you can take advantage of during your time in Sydney. Why not make the trip to the Northern Beaches to check out Palm Beach, otherwise known as the beach from 'Home & Away'? Or if this is still too crowded for you, then Cronulla Beach may be the perfect coastal escape for you. Found on the south side of Botany Bay and just a stone's throw away from Bondi itself, Cronulla is truly a different world when compared to Sydney's other high traffic swim spots. The secluded sands of this little beach are more than ideal for any beachgoers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for a little while. Cronulla also happens to be south-facing just like Bondi, so avid surfers can still catch a few decent waves here too. As Sydney is a fairly sprawling city, with the harbour running right through its centre, there are actually plenty of attractions worth visiting all over the place. Sydney accommodation is similarly scattered, so it's more than likely that you'll be able to find superb accommodation in a location that's most ideal for you. For instance, if you're travelling to Sydney just for its art and cultural scene alone, then chances are that you'll want to secure yourself some accommodation in or around The Rocks, which is the region where you'll be able to find the bulk of Sydney's independent art galleries and boutique stores and studios. Amidst all these, you will also find the Museum of Contemporary Art, or the MCA. Considered to be one of Australia's most prominent art institutions alongside the NGA in Canberra and the MONA in Hobart, the MCA is known for its extensive collection of contemporary and historic Indigenous art alongside housing some colonial-era Australian artworks. In 2022, the MCA aims to shine the spotlight on emerging young Australian artists, with exhibitions running throughout the year that centres around contemporary voices. Fans of modern art should absolutely pay the MCA a visit this year. After long days of wandering around the city of Sydney, you've more than likely earned yourself a few good treats. Thankfully, Sydney is filled with a variety of luxury eateries and fine dining experiences, with plenty of options to satisfy even the most temperamental palates. There are a variety of seafood restaurants along the harbour too, with King Street Wharf being a highly popular precinct for nabbing yourself a freshly caught meal. And if you're after a night out on the town, why not visit some of Sydney's top rooftop bars to kick your night off with a snazzy cocktail or two? Sydney is the ultimate destination for crafting unforgettable date nights to finish off some jam-packed days. Be sure to place your bookings ahead of time though, as Sydney's most popular eateries tend to be accompanied by a bit of a waitlist, especially for weekend nights. ~ Finally, if urban living isn't for you, then you'll be happy to hear that Sydney is also home to many incredible natural attractions and sightseeing spots too. The city's South Head situated at the easternmost point of the harbour, for instance, is a superb place to go if you're after panoramic views of the wider Pacific Ocean. Alongside this, there are a myriad of other hiking trails and lookout points that you can take advantage of on either side of the harbour. So long as you map your trip itinerary out to a tee, chances are your Sydney getaway will be a more than satisfactory vacation to kickstart life after lockdown.

