A huge weekend of golf played in Young

sport, local-sport,

On Wednesday the ladies of the Young Golf Club played a Stableford. Div 1: Ros Anderson 34 pts on a c/b from Liz Harding 34 pts, Cheryl Minehan 31 pts NTP's - The ball comp winners were Ros, Liz and Cheryl. Sunday was the final round of the Championships - The Championships are sponsored by Donges IGA and Terry Bros Carpet Court and we very much appreciate their support. Thank you again! Here are the results: Scratch winner: Leanne Slater 89/86/88 - 263 Scratch runner-up: Liz Harding 90/86/88 - 264 Handicap winner: Ros Anderson 72/78/76 - 226 nett Handicap runner-up: Justine Makeham 77/75/76 - 228 nett Scratch winner: Cathy Aiken 90/86/104 - 280 Scratch runner-up: Kate Cooper 97/93/98 - 288 Handicap winner: Amber Roles 80/74/71 - 225 nett Handicap runner-up: Lorraine Regan 72/76/80 - 228 nett Scratch winner: Margaret Kinlyside 106/109/108 - 323 Scratch runner-up: Camille Carberry 105/115/107 - 327 Handicap winner: Tilla Davis 75/76/83 - 234 nett Handicap runner-up: Estelle Roberts 79/75/83 - 237 nett Winner of the Senior Veteran's Bette Booker Trophy was Margaret Kinleyside 227 nett Winner of the Centennial Bowl for the best nett score over 54 holes - Cathy Aiken 217 nett Sponsored by Cachewise - Justine and Simon Makeham Div 1: Amber Roles 71 nett Div 2: Pauline Collier 73 nett NTP's Ball winners: Amber 71 nett, Pauline 73 nett, Michele Blizzard 73 nett, Leanne Slater 73 nett, Maxine McCormack 73 nett, Ros Anderson 76 nett and Margaret Kinlyside 76 nett Congratulations to Leanne, Cathy and Margaret, and all other winners! Next Saturday will be a Single Stroke being the 2nd round of GNSW Medals and Wednesday is a Single Stableford.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/c74380f4-b462-41a4-b0ea-97d8e95e3a09.jpg/r0_11_514_301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg