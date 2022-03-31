A huge weekend of golf played in Young
On Wednesday the ladies of the Young Golf Club played a Stableford.
The winners on Wednesday were:
Div 1: Ros Anderson 34 pts on a c/b from Liz Harding 34 pts, Cheryl Minehan 31 pts
NTP's -
- Penelope Greaves on the 7th hole sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Bilnds.
- Kate Cooper was the winner of the 13th hole sponsored by Uplands P/L.
The ball comp winners were Ros, Liz and Cheryl.
The Championships
Sunday was the final round of the Championships -
The Championships are sponsored by Donges IGA and Terry Bros Carpet Court and we very much appreciate their support. Thank you again!
Here are the results:
A Grade
Scratch winner: Leanne Slater 89/86/88 - 263
Scratch runner-up: Liz Harding 90/86/88 - 264
Handicap winner: Ros Anderson 72/78/76 - 226 nett
Handicap runner-up: Justine Makeham 77/75/76 - 228 nett
B Grade
Scratch winner: Cathy Aiken 90/86/104 - 280
Scratch runner-up: Kate Cooper 97/93/98 - 288
Handicap winner: Amber Roles 80/74/71 - 225 nett
Handicap runner-up: Lorraine Regan 72/76/80 - 228 nett
C Grade
Scratch winner: Margaret Kinlyside 106/109/108 - 323
Scratch runner-up: Camille Carberry 105/115/107 - 327
Handicap winner: Tilla Davis 75/76/83 - 234 nett
Handicap runner-up: Estelle Roberts 79/75/83 - 237 nett
Winner of the Senior Veteran's Bette Booker Trophy was Margaret Kinleyside 227 nett
Winner of the Centennial Bowl for the best nett score over 54 holes - Cathy Aiken 217 nett
Daily competition:
Sponsored by Cachewise - Justine and Simon Makeham
Div 1: Amber Roles 71 nett
Div 2: Pauline Collier 73 nett
NTP's
- 16th A Grade - Leanne Slater
- 7th B Grade - Amber Roles
- 13th C Grade - Suzanne Manning
Ball winners: Amber 71 nett, Pauline 73 nett, Michele Blizzard 73 nett, Leanne Slater 73 nett, Maxine McCormack 73 nett, Ros Anderson 76 nett and Margaret Kinlyside 76 nett
Congratulations to Leanne, Cathy and Margaret, and all other winners!
Next Saturday will be a Single Stroke being the 2nd round of GNSW Medals and Wednesday is a Single Stableford.