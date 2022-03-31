Barry, Mary and Chris win

sport, local-sport,

Doesn't time fly when you're having fun? It is the start of another month so birthday wishes go out to all the members and readers celebrating this month. Another night short on players with only eleven members present to play two games of ten ends in triples and pairs. The Club Vouchers winner this week was won by Wal Penfold. Winning the night with twenty nine points and two wins were Barry Johnson, Mary Storm and Chris Wright. Runners up, winning one game, losing one and scoring twenty six points were Libby Johnson, Wilma Galvan and Andrew Lesiuk. Those members who attended the Grenfell Fun Day had an enjoyable day. The Annual General Meeting will be held on July 20th. All positions will be vacant and nominations are to be presented to the secretary by June 29th 2022. The club has received an invitation from Yenda Indoor Bowls to attend their open days on the weekend of 28th and 29th May. Names to be in by 14th May. Cootamundra will be hosting their Fun Day on June 19th 2022. Please place your name on the board if you will be attending. Young District Indoor Bowls meet at the Young Services Club on Wednesday nights, 6:30pm for a 7:00pm start. We are always happy to welcome new members. You do not need experience there is always someone to show you how and explain the rules. Come along and give it a go. Played March 30, 2022.

