Police are appealing for information following a pursuit and a ram raid involving vehicles believed to be stolen in the state's south on the weekend. Police have been told about 9.45pm on Sunday, April 3, two unknown males stole a Mitsubishi Triton utility from a home on Redfern Street, Cowra. Officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and attempted to stop the vehicle after observing it in Young about 11pm. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated during which, items were thrown from the moving vehicle - including a baby seat. The pursuit was terminated soon after due to safety concerns. Following inquiries, about 1am on Monday, April 4 the utility was found alight outside a home on Goldfields Way, Sebastopol, after a white Toyota Prado, car keys, a wallet and credit cards were stolen from the premises. A crime scene was established and forensically examined by specialist officers. Shortly after 3am, the Toyota Prado was driven into a motorcycle shop on Lovell Street, before a 50cc motorcycle was taken from the premises. No one was in the shop at the time of the incident. As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incidents continue, police believe they may be linked. Detectives are also investigating whether the incidents are linked to an attempted break and enter at a sports store on Boorowa Street, Young, which occurred about 3am on Monday, April 4. Anyone with information is urged to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content

Pursuit and ram raid charges laid in Young