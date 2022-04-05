A quiet week for local bowlers

sport, local-sport,

Play on Thursday afternoon saw 12 players taking part in very pleasant conditions. They played in somewhat unusual circumstances with the clubhouse closed for renovations but the greens available for play. The three games of pairs were all closely contested with the highest winning margin being 2 shots. Colin Chapman and Ian Schofield won their game 22-20, Albert Carter and Tom Preston won their game 18-17 and Andrew Hutchison and Joe Bargwanna won their game 17-16. The Inter-Club bowls competition continued on Sunday with five matches played. In Group 1 the Young side travelled to Harden with the home side proving too strong on the day. Harden won two of the three games convincingly to have an overall score of 70-47. In the other Group 1 game Cootamundra Ex-Services were at home to Boorowa Ex-Services. The Boorowa side won all three games to record an overall result of 69-38. There were three matches in the combined Group 2/3 division. Cootamundra Country Club won two of the three games against Boorowa Ex-Services by good margins and the overall score was 79-39 in their favour. At Cootamundra Ex-Services the Young 2 side were successful on all three rinks with the final score being 63-39 in their favour. Harden was at home to Boorowa Recreation in the final game and won two of the three rinks. One good margin saw the Harden side take the honours by 65 shots to 49. The fourth round of games is set down for Sunday. After this Sunday's round there will be a two-week break for Easter and the long weekend involving ANZAC Day. The final two rounds of the competition are scheduled for 1st and 8th May. Players selected to represent Young in Sunday's games at Cootamundra Ex-Services and Boorowa Ex-Services will be advised individually.

