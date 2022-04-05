Two teams take on the Kelly Rose Bowl challenge

sport, local-sport,

On Thursday 24th March two games of triples were played. Judith Mulligan's team defeated Heather Bailey's team and Lee Veitch's team defeated Margaret Gailey's team. On Saturday 24th two teams travelled to Harden to compete in the Kelly Rose Bowl challenge. This competition began in 1994 on a weekly challenge basis. It has now been changed so that it is held each year with the host club being on a rotation system. The clubs taking part are Boorowa, Cootamundra Ex-Services, Cootamundra Country Club, Harden and Young. The two teams from Young were Judith Mulligan, Judy Watson and Margaret Gailey and Jenny Holt, Jill Rosen and Elsie Hines. Although the Young teams both won their matches against Cootamundra Country Club they did not accumulate enough points to win the Bowl. The winners were Harden who had a comfortable win over Cootamundra Ex-Services to give them the winning margin. On Thursday 31st social play consisted of three games of pairs. Therese Ruhl and Robyn Apps defeated Judy Watson and Kathryn Betcher 18-13, Jill Rosen and Margaret Gailey defeated Jenny Holt and Kate Cooper 18-14 and Chris Hancock and Judith Mulligan lost to Ann Gardner and Heather Bailey 12-15. The Club Triples Championships start on 21st April.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/0a6c4ecb-3323-4b9b-90b2-e0176ef2a457.JPG/r0_331_6000_3721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg