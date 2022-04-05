No dinner for Sports Awards

sport, local-sport,

With a very unlucky couple of years due to the pandemic the Young Sports Advisory Committee have had to make a tough decision to cancel the 2021 Sports Awards Dinner. Dave Webster from the committee said that it was a sad decision, however it was unavoidable after such a turbulent two years. "The Young Sports Advisory Committee has announced the annual Sports Awards Presentation Dinner for the 2021 awards will not be held on account of the COVID-19 restrictions in place for large gatherings and the difficulties imposed on sport during last year," Dave said. "This will be the third year the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the dinner which was first held in 1993." Local sports people should not fear though, there will still be the annual awards handed out, there will only not be any gathering or dinner for the event. "The awards for the Young Eyes Junior Sportsperson, Hamblin's Amcal Pharmacy Intermediate Sportsperson, Young Tyrepower Senior Sportsperson and Southcon Pty Ltd Team of the Year will still be made, with announcements made via the local media once nominations have been finalised," Dave reassured. "Awards for Service to Sport (KP Carmody and Co) and Continuing Service to Sport (Young Sportspower) will also be presented, however, due to last year's restrictions there will be no International Sportsperson award." The committee is already taking nominations for the months of January, February and March for 2022.

