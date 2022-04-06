Rugby Union draw is released for 2022

sport, local-sport,

Central West Rugby Union have released the draw for the South West Fuels Cup Rugby Union competition with the Young Yabbies playing at home seven times throughout the 14 rounds. The competition this year will consist of eight teams from Young, Boorowa, Condobolin, Cootamundra, Grenfell, Harden, Temora and West Wyalong. The Yabbies will be looking to improve on last year's result, with the guys and gals already stuck into their training session and surviving a hit out against the Cowra Eagles in a pre-season match last weekend. The green and white side travelled to Cowra to play under lights last weekend against the Eagles who play their normal season in the Central West Blowes Cup. The Young side was well under strength with the dreaded COVID virus taking a few players off the roster and a few other players who had other commitments, however, despite all of that the boys put up a good fight on the field although couldn't keep the red and white from crossing the line. Round one of the South West Fuels Cup season will kick off on Saturday April 23 with the Yabbies and Yabbiettes nipping down the road to Harden. Round 14, the final round of the normal season, will be played on July 30 with the major and minor semi-finals to be held on August 6, the preliminary final on August 13 and the grand final to be played on August 20. June 11 will be a round bye for the Queen's Birthday long weekend. The Yabbies are looking forward to the season and are very happy with the draw. Local rugby enthusiasts and fans are being encouraged to head to the home games which will be played in rounds 2, 3, 5, 8, 11, 13 and 14. With great amenities and a secure playground for the kids there's no excuse to not be at Cranfield to watch during the season. Boorowa and West Wyalong will be playing its round two match this Saturday, April 9. The draw for round one of the competition is: Round two to be played on April 30 is: Round three to be played on May 7 is: Round four to be played on May 14 is: Round five to be played on May 21 is: Round six to be played on May 28 is:

Rugby Union draw is released for 2022