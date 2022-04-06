Son and Mum take out Tuesday

sport, local-sport,

First in Tuesday's social game was Tim McMillan on 24 nett, his mum Vera second with 28 nett. An 18 hole stroke event was played on Thursday, the winner being Max Hardman 52 nett with David 'Jazzy' Jasprizza coming in second with 62 nett. Sunday was the Monthly Medal day. A grade - first: Jake Searle 60 nett, runner-up: Max Hardman with 64 nett. B grade - first: Geoff Nott 55 nett, runner-up: Thaden Davies 57 nett. Ladies - winner: Jodie Nott 61 nett, runner-up: Pat Willett 65 nett. Longest drive - mens: Geoff, ladies: Jodie. Max Hardman won the Hilltops Security Eagles Nest. Geoff Nott was the lucky winner of the raffle. Max Hardman had one birdie, and David Jazzy had a gobble. There is a new hit-off time for Thursday and Sundays at 9am. Sunday will be the John Gallop Memorial Day two person Ambrose. 9am tee-off. $10 per person.

